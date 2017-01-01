The December edition of the Scottish Banner is now available-pick up yours now or subscribe to our print or digital editions-wishing all our readers, advertisers and friends a very Happy Christmas & Hogmanay!

US readers you can now find the Scottish Banner at Barnes & Noble and Books A Million locations across America!

Welcome to the Scottish Banner and thank you for taking the time to visit us. The Scottish Banner is the Scottish community’s largest international newspaper for ex-pat Scots or those with an interest in Scottish culture and tradition.

Available nationally across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the USA and by world-wide subscription service, the Scottish Banner offers its readers stories on Scottish current affairs, regular feature columnists, history & heritage, genealogy, Scottish club & society news, event listings, piping features, recipes, and much more.

With writers and contributors based all over the world the Scottish Banner gives its readers a true insight into the global Scottish perspective.

The Scottish Banner is celebrating over 40 years of publication and has firmly established itself as the link to Scotland for many of its loyal readers. From Sydney to New York or Auckland to Toronto the Scottish Banner reaches the ex-pat Scottish community like no one else.

The Scottish Banner produces two distinct international editions each month. One for the Canadian and American Scottish market and the other for the Australian and New Zealand Scottish market, both editions are distributed nationally across all the countries we serve. To find out where to purchase a copy please contact your nearest office or simply click on the subscribe area of this site to have your copy delivered direct.

Each month the Scottish Banner accesses a large number of individuals, pipe band members, society and clan members, history and genealogy groups and more; all with a direct interest in Scottish products and information. The Scottish Banner is available by home subscription, at newsagents and retailers, Scottish shops, at highland games and special events and various other outlets depending on your location.

Join our readers with a passion for Scotland and all things Scottish.

Please find further information on the Scottish Banner within this web site. Simply click on the above tabs for information on subscribing, contacting us, advertising and our online shop. Whilst here you can also read this months editorial or our Scotpourri (reader letters) pages. Also do have a look at our comprehensive events listings where you can see what is happening for Scots both closer to home and further afield, event organisers can add your event here.

Once again we thank you for your visit, haste ye back.

Let’s get social: Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter or Instagram, connect with thousands of Scots around the world!

Join the conversation: #ScottishBanner or #TheBanner

To contact us or have your say please click here